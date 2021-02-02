Bristol keen to keep hold of Earl and Malins

BRISTOL BEARS are ready to launch a bid to keep on-loan duo Ben Earl and Max Malins at Ashton Gate next season.

They joined Bristol on-loan in August to boost their chances of a call up to Eddie Jones’ squad after Saracens were caught salary cap cheating and relegated.

Last March flanker Earl and flyhalf Malins signed extended contracts with Saracens until 2023 before the club allowed them to join Bristol.

Pat Lam has been so impressed with the duo that he wants the Bears to explore if it’s possible to keep them on permanent deals.

Lam has been given hope that Saracens may need to release mo...