Miserable Gloucester fail to take their chance

■By ROGER PANTING
Gloucester ......... 7pts
Try: Allport 59 Conversion: Barton 60
Hartpury .............. 7pts
Try: Crane 26 Conversion: Chamberlain 26
GLOUCESTER full-back George Barton missed a straightforward penalty two minutes from time to almost certainly end his side’s reign as Premiership Cup champions.
It was no more than Gloucester deserved as they performed miserably on a night when those neutrals that stayed in front of the TV made the right choice, such was the paucity of the entertainment on offer.
