Miserable Gloucester fail to take their chance

■By ROGER PANTING

Gloucester ......... 7pts

Try: Allport 59 Conversion: Barton 60

Hartpury .............. 7pts

Try: Crane 26 Conversion: Chamberlain 26

GLOUCESTER full-back George Barton missed a straightforward penalty two minutes from time to almost certainly end his side’s reign as Premiership Cup champions.

It was no more than Gloucester deserved as they performed miserably on a night when those neutrals that stayed in front of the TV made the right choice, such was the paucity of the entertainment on offer.

Gloucester defence coach Dom Waldou...