Bath show their class to send the Mob packing

■By BEN WHITE

Bath ....................50pts

Tries: Hennessey 2, Green 7, 48; Spandler 14, 58; Richards 25, Offiah 61, Kirk 80

Conversions: Bailey 3, 8, 15; Donoghue 48, 62

Ampthill .............. 7pts

Try: Ijeh 32 Conversion: Barton 33

BATH secured first place in Pool D with an eight-try victory against a spirited and battling Ampthill at The Rec.

Bath assistant coach Andy Robinson said: “I was really impressed with us defensively and pleased to finish top.”

Bath got their first two minutes in. Fly-half Orlando Bailey found space on the left and a flat p...