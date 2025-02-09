Bath show their class to send the Mob packing

■By BEN WHITE
Bath ....................50pts
Tries: Hennessey 2, Green 7, 48; Spandler 14, 58; Richards 25, Offiah 61, Kirk 80
Conversions: Bailey 3, 8, 15; Donoghue 48, 62
Ampthill .............. 7pts
Try: Ijeh 32 Conversion: Barton 33
BATH secured first place in Pool D with an eight-try victory against a spirited and battling Ampthill at The Rec.
Bath assistant coach Andy Robinson said: “I was really impressed with us defensively and pleased to finish top.”
Bath got their first two minutes in. Fly-half Orlando Bailey found space on the left and a flat p...
