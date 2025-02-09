Carnduff leads the way to put Tigers in the driving seat

■By ROB WILDMAN

Leicester ...........................57pts

Tries: Woodward 6, Volavola 9, Carnduff 13, 72; Theobald-Thomas 15, Tom Manz 22, Whiteley 29, Pearson 74, 80

Conversions: Volavola 9, 13, 15, 29, 74, 80

Nottingham .......................19pts

Tries: Vereti 34, Roper 48, Williams 58 Conversions: Parks 34, 48

Driving force: Finn Carnduff starred for Tigers with two tries

PICTURES: Getty Images

SIX tries in the first 29 minutes put Leicester on the way to a win over a gutsy Nottingham squad who fought back to gain some honour in a defeat by nine tries to three. ...