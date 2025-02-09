Rokoduguni steals in as Doncaster pip Sharks

■By ANDREW SMITH

Sale ....................19pts

Tries: Ma’aasi-White 3, S Bedlow 54, Ene 74 Conversions: Curtis 3, 54

Doncaster .........20pts

Tries: Veainu 51, Rokodoguni 68 Conversions: Dolly 57, 68

Penalties: Dolly 36, 72

DELIGHTED Doncaster coach Joe Ford emphasised the magnitude of his side’s achievement in their dramatic win on the road at Sale which gives them an outside chance of progressing.

The Championship side secured the narrowest of wins, turning around a first half deficit with tries from Semesa Rokoduguni and former Sale full-back Telusa Ve...