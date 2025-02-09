Quins take control to leave Ealing trailing in their wake

■By GEORGE

WELLBELOVE Ealing ................. 10pts

Try: Willemse 3 Conversion: Jones 4 Penalty: Jones 34

Harlequins .......32pts

Tries: Anderson 1, Waghorn 10, Riley 51, Musk 66 Conversions: Evans 10, 51, 67

Penalties: Benson 76, 80

HARLEQUINS went top of Pool C with a comfortable win over their London rivals.

Tries from Cameron Anderson, Ben Wag-horn, Sam Riley and Jack Musk ensured that the Premiership side brought home all of the points against the Championship leaders who were full of tenacity and aggression.

Harlequins hooker Musk said: “I thought we were...