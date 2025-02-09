Bedford Blues on top from start to finish to down Bristol

By Frank Jones

Bedford .............23pts

Tries: Heffernan 14, Maisey 27, Tuilagi 54

Conversion: Maisey 28

Penalties: Maisey 36, 65

Bristol ................14pts

Tries: Wolstenholme 33, Capon 62

Conversions: Bazalgette 34, 63

Bristol saw their Premiership Rugby Cup knockout stage hopes shattered by a resurgent Bedford Blues who secured a fourth successive victory on home soil at Goldington Road.

You wouldn’t have known that Pat Lam’s side were the only ones with a chance of the quarter-finals heading into the game as Bedford fought like lions and were more than good value for their victor...