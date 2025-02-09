Bedford Blues on top from start to finish to down Bristol

By Frank Jones
Bedford .............23pts
Tries: Heffernan 14, Maisey 27, Tuilagi 54
Conversion: Maisey 28
Penalties: Maisey 36, 65
Bristol ................14pts
Tries: Wolstenholme 33, Capon 62
Conversions: Bazalgette 34, 63
Bristol saw their Premiership Rugby Cup knockout stage hopes shattered by a resurgent Bedford Blues who secured a fourth successive victory on home soil at Goldington Road.
You wouldn’t have known that Pat Lam’s side were the only ones with a chance of the quarter-finals heading into the game as Bedford fought like lions and were more than good value for their victor...
