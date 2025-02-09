Saints on charge to give Cov a lesson

■By PAUL SMITH
Northampton ................. 50pts
Tries: Kemeny 16, Scott-Young 30, Lockett 36, Seabrook 44, Pasco 58, Glister 65, West 69
Conversions: Makepeace-Cubitt 16, 30, 44, 58, 65, 69 Penalty: Makepeace-Cubitt 53
Coventry ......................... 23pts
Tries: Martin 33, Opoku 50, Hitchcock 72 Conversion: Mathews 33
Penalties: Mathews 26, 39
ENGLISH champions Northampton moved into pole position in Pool B with an impressive bonus point win over their Midlands rivals.
Saints, whose strengthin-depth enabled them to overcome the absence of 25 players through inju...
