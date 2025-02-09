Premiership

Goode news for Saracens as they put Scottish away

■By NATHAN JOHNS

L Scottish ........... 0pts

Saracens ..........20pts
Tries: Wilson 38, 66, Tizard 80 Conversion: Johnson 39 Penalty: Johnson 9
ARGUABLY the biggest takeaway for Saracens from this victory over London Scottish was the return of Alex Goode.
The 36-year-old fullback lined up for the first time in three months after recovering from a quad injury and played the first 26 minutes.
“He never goes past 30 these days!” joked Rob Webber, Sarries’ assistant forwards coach. “It’s all just part of his return to the team.”
Sar...

