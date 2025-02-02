We don’t want to finish bottom of the Premiership, says Rob Baxter

By Paul Rees

Rob Baxter wants Exeter to avoid an end-of-season relegation play-off on merit, not because the Championship winners do not meet the entry criteria for the Premiership.

The Chiefs took a big step towards safety last weekend when they came from behind to defeat Saracens at Sandy Park for only their second league win of the campaign.

They are six points clear of Newcastle and victory over the Falcons at Exeter in March would leave their rivals with it all to do to avoid finishing at the foot of the table.

