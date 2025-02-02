Relief as new owners take charge at Pirates

■ By BEN JAYCOCK

DAN Hiscocks and his Cornish Pirates teammates shared a sigh of relief when news broke this week that their club had been saved by new owners.

A group of supporters, who aim to break the mould of clubs that rely on rich benefactors, have taken control of the club from long-time owner Sir Richard Evans.

Current board member Martin Hudson, who is associated with the horticulture business that was founded by Evans, will be joined in the consortium by Philip Champ, Anthony Whyte and Lee Miles.

Evans has poured millions into the club to keep them afloat but annou...