Coach Stuart Lancaster sacked by Racing 92

By Sam Jackson

Former England boss Stuart Lancaster has been sacked from his job as Racing 92 head coach.

The 55-year-old joined Racing in 2023 after a hugely successful stint working under director of rugby Leo Cullen at Leinster.

Lancaster recruited former England captain Owen Farrell and wing Henry Arundell but the Paris club failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions Cup, and are 12th in the Top 14 after nine league defeats.

Former Racing prop Patrice Collazo will take over until the end of the season.

In a statement, Racing said: “Racing 92 and Stuart Lancaster have dec...