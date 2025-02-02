Steve Borthwick: It’s tough but England are improving

From Adam Hathaway in Dublin

England coach Steve Borthwick was disappointed with his side’s second half collapse yesterday which handed Ireland a 27-22 opening Six Nations win in Dublin but insisted there were plenty of positives.

“We want to win every game and we didn’t today but we have made progress,” said Borthwick.

“If you look at the game, you see an Ireland team that has been together for such a long time with over 1,200 caps and an England team that has been together for six months and has half that number.

“Ireland are such an experienced team and have been world-class for so long ...