Brotherly advice is a big help for Tom Willis

By Adam Hathaway

Tom Willis felt an outsider the first time he pitched up in England camp but now the Saracens No.8 has got his feet under the table.

Willis was first included in a pre-World Cup camp in 2023, won his first cap against Wales but was not seen in a matchday 23 again until yesterday’s clash with Ireland.

In between, Willis took part in a brief pre-summer tour get-together last year, when Premiership finalists were not involved, but missed the trip to Japan and New Zealand.

The 26-year-old spent part of a season in Bordeaux, after Wasps went bust in 2022, and had not played in E...