Andy Robinson impressed by Alfie Barbeary revival

By Jon Newcombe

Bath's head academy coach Andy Robinson attributes Bath’s hard-fought 21-7 Premiership Cup win at Bedford at the end of November as the moment that kick-started Alfie Barbeary’s season.
Having struggled to make an impact in the first two months of the campaign, the No.8 came up with a match-winning performance at Goldington Road scoring twice late on.
Speaking ahead of the rematch with the Championship’s second-placed team at The Rec this Sunday, former England and Scotland boss Robinson said: “A player that came through really well in that game was Alfie Barbeary.
