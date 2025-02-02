Six Nations – England wilt in Dublin’s red hot furnace

By Nick Cain

Ireland............................... 27pts

Tries: Gibson-Park 35, Aki 52, Beirne 64, Sheehan 72

Conversions: Crowley 65, 73

Penalty: Prendergast 56

England.............................. 22pts

Tries: Murley 9, T Curry 76, Freeman 80

Conversions: M Smith 10, 80

Penalty: M Smith 41

When are England going to become 80-minute men? That was the question that loomed large as Steve Borthwick’s team once again ran out of gas when this Six Nations opener in Dublin was in the balance in the second half.

Ireland showed why they are title-holders – and bidding to become the first team t...