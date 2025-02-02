Once again, England blow their chances

By Paul Rees

England continue to find ways to lose. As in their previous six Tests against tier-one opposition, they led at one point in the second half only to fade away.

It does not look a question of fitness or even personnel but a collective failure to wrestle back momentum.

Turning Point

The turning point in Dublin came at the start of the second half when England were 10-5 ahead.

Tom Curry, immense all evening, won a turnover penalty off Hugo Keenan and England launched an attack in Ireland’s 22.

Their lead did not properly reflect the way they had subdued Ireland in the opening half...