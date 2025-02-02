Once again, England blow their chances

By Paul Rees
England continue to find ways to lose. As in their previous six Tests against tier-one opposition, they led at one point in the second half only to fade away.
It does not look a question of fitness or even personnel but a collective failure to wrestle back momentum.
Turning Point
The turning point in Dublin came at the start of the second half when England were 10-5 ahead.
Tom Curry, immense all evening, won a turnover penalty off Hugo Keenan and England launched an attack in Ireland’s 22.
Their lead did not properly reflect the way they had subdued Ireland in the opening half...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login