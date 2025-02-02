Fin Smith looks like a starting 10 to me, with Marcus Smith on the bench

By Brendan Gallagher

There is no justice in this world and, despite the magnificent efforts of the other 28 players on the pitch, it is invariably the 10s who dominate the headlines, get all the plaudits and glory, not to mention the big contracts.

They will argue they also cop all the stick, get an inordinate amount of the blame when the team lose, normally take all the pressure kicks and get more than their fair attention of aggro on the pitch from blokes twice their size. I see merit in both arguments.

It’s been like this for much of the 150 years that Ireland have been playing England...