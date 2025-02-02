Huw Jones puts Scotland in cruise control to get opening Six Nations win

By Bryn Palmer

Scotland's Six Nations campaign is up and running. Five tries, three of them to prolific centre Huw Jones, and a bonus-point victory was ultimately a rewarding outcome.

However, for a 15-minute spell in the second half Italy threatened to match last year’s comeback victory in Rome and dynamite Scottish hopes of a credible title challenge after fighting back from 19-6 down to draw level at 19-19 following an intercept try from Juan Ignacio Brex.

But Gregor Townsend’s side weathered the storm, regathered themselves and showed their attacking class with Darcy Graham’s game-break...