Gregor Townsend salutes hat-trick hero Huw Jones

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend saluted hat-trick hero Huw Jones after the centre took his tally to 22 Test tries and praised co-captains Finn Russell and Rory Darge for steering the team to victory after Italy’s second-half fightback.

“He scored three tries today, but I reckon Huw has probably missed out on another five or six over the last few games,” Townsend said.

“He offers himself on brilliant lines that sometimes fix defences and other people get the space. But he supports really well and today the ball found him through his work off the ball.

“I’d be lying if I said I was confide...