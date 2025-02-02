Premiership

Gloucester’s second-half blitz enough to keep Pirates at bay

■By MIKE SINCLAIR

C Pirates ........... 19pts
Tries: Cannon 7, Hocking 66, Agbongbon 75 Conversions: Houston 66, 75

Gloucester .......26pts
Tries: Eite 3, 47; Barton 58, Butler 61 Conversions: Barton 3, 47, 61
GLOUCESTER’S young guns emerged with the bonus point victory but the patched-up Pirates pushed them all the way.
Two tries in a three-minute spell midway through the second half proved decisive but the Cornish side battled back to subject the Cherry and Whites to a tense final five minutes.
While Gloucester are using the Cup to blood their aspiring youngste...

