Gloucester’s second-half blitz enough to keep Pirates at bay

■By MIKE SINCLAIR

C Pirates ........... 19pts

Tries: Cannon 7, Hocking 66, Agbongbon 75 Conversions: Houston 66, 75

Gloucester .......26pts

Tries: Eite 3, 47; Barton 58, Butler 61 Conversions: Barton 3, 47, 61

GLOUCESTER’S young guns emerged with the bonus point victory but the patched-up Pirates pushed them all the way.

Two tries in a three-minute spell midway through the second half proved decisive but the Cornish side battled back to subject the Cherry and Whites to a tense final five minutes.

While Gloucester are using the Cup to blood their aspiring youngste...