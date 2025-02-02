Ealing on song to despatch Saracens

■By GARY FITZGERALD
Saracens ........................ 29pts
Tries: Tuipulotu 14, Jackson 17, 33, 79; Eden 71 Conversions: Johnson 34, 80
Ealing Trailfinders ...... 50pts
Tries: Willemse 4, Bird-Tulloch 11, 63; Wilson 21, 26; Reid 78 Conversions: Jones 4, 11, 64; Willis 78
Penalties: Jones 1, 50, 54, 63
DAN Jones pulled the strings and led Sarries a merry dance as Ealing crushed their London rivals by a half century of points at StoneX Stadium.
The Welshman was on fire, directing the show and constantly putting his side on the front foot, inspiring a win which puts Trail...
