Quins give neighbours quick lesson in finishing

■By JAMES ORPIN
Harlequins .......33pts
Tries: Musk 26, 43, Hammon 40, Hobson 48, Gjaltema 58
Conversions: Benson 40, 43, 48, 58
L Scottish .........14pts
Tries: Ferdinand 31, Lloyd-Seed 75 Conversions: Wilstead 31, 75
A YOUNG Harlequins side secured a bonus point win over local rivals London Scottish to move top of Pool C.
With another win under their belt, Quins centre Brynn Bradley said: “We are aiming to go far in this competition, as ultimately it is another trophy for us to win.”
The 21-year-old also emphasised the importance of the competition for ...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login