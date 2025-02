Bristol go on the rampage to leave the Mob reeling

■By BEN WHITE

Ampthill ............14pts

Tries: Cullen 19, McNulty 76 Conversions: Barton 20, 77

Bristol ............... 74pts

Tries: B Grondona 7, Bailey 11, 17, 33, 56; Heward 15, Marmion 23, Elizalde 31, 46; Ravouvou 66, Gwilliam 72, Jenkins 80 Conversions: Byrne 8, 12; Elizalde 32; Janse van Rensburg 47, 57, 68, 73

BRISTOL secured a much-needed away success, scoring 12 tries at Dillingham Park.

Bristol Bears DoR Pat Lam said: “The conditions were tough but the boys did a professional job. We needed five points and a big points differential so I’m please...