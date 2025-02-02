Newcaslte blow away Doncaster to top group

By Guy Williams

Doncaster ......... 18pts

Tries: Davidson 50, Veainu 62 Conversion: Dolly 50

Penalties: Dolly 13, 33

Newcastle ....... 42pts

Tries: Lockwood 7, 69; Stevenson 12, Brown 38, Pepper 44, Connon 55 Conversions: Connon 7, 18, 38, 44, 55, 69

Newcastle may be struggling in the Premiership, but in the cup they are thriving as they top the group having won all four games.

Doncaster, showing total commitment, are experiencing a tough period and have now lost three consecutive matches, but for several stages of a competitive contest the Knights caused several anxious moments for the F...