Exeter Chiefs are made to work hard by battling Hartpury

By Mark Stevens
Hartpury ............ 14pts
Tries: Austin 19, Short 80 Conversions: Chamberlain 20, 80
Exeter ................36pts
Tries: Brown-Bampoe 7, 46; Frost 13, 36, E Roots 43, Tua 59
Conversions: Skinner 14, 37, 6
Exeter Chiefs coach Ricky Pellow spoke of his pride as his side maintained their perfect record in this season’s Premiership Rugby Cup with victory over Hartpury.
The Chiefs, fresh from a much-needed top flight win over Saracens last week, never looked in danger of losing the contest, but they were certainly made to fight throughout by their spirited hosts.
Paul Brown-B...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login