Jimmy Martin and Tommy Mathews combine for Coventry

By Paul Smith

Coventry ...........76pts

Tries: Maunder 3, Hitchcock 15, 72; Tiueti 20, Martin 32, 38, 50; Biggs 59, 66; Barton 78, 80 Conversions: Mathews 3, 15, 20, 32, 38, 59, 66, 78, 80 Penalty: Mathews 28

Nottingham ...... 21pts

Tries: Stapley 8, Dickinson 25, Tweedy 63 Conversions: Parks 8, 25, 63

A Jimmy Martin hat-trick plus 21 points from the boot of fly-half Tommy Mathews saw Coventry to an impressive round four Premiership Rugby Cup win over Nottingham.

In total Alex Rae’s side claimed 11 tries to which the outgunned visitors responded with two first-half scores plus a late cons...