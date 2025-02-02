Trevor Woodman: Afolabi Fasogbon has huge future

By Paul Rees

World Cup winner Trevor Woodman is confident Afolabi Fasogbon will fulfil his early promise and become one of the game’s leading tight-head props.

Woodman is in his 11th year as Gloucester’s scrum coach having played for the club for the majority of his career, which culminated in World Cup final victory over Australia in 2003 when he was England’s loosehead.

He has overseen the development of the 20-year-old Fasogbon, who joined Gloucester last season after London Irish collapsed, and believes the prop had a chance of making England’s Six Nations squad but for an ankle injury...