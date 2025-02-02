Wills speeds home to put Sale in the driving seat

■By LUKE JARMYN

Caldy ..................14pts

Tries: Gallagher 47, 55 Conversions: Barker 48, 56

Sale ....................28pts

Tries: Wills 11, 67; Davies 38, Kelly 60 Conversions: Curtis 12, 39, 61, 68

ENGLAND U20 flyer Alex Wills got on the end of a crossfield chip to score his second try and secure Sale a crucial win in a feisty Cheshire derby.

Sale battled back in the final quarter against a spirited Caldy outfit to score twice in a seven-minute purple patch and keep the pressure on Pool A leaders Newcastle.

While it’s a perfect start to the second group of ...