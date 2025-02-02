Wills speeds home to put Sale in the driving seat

■By LUKE JARMYN
Caldy ..................14pts
Tries: Gallagher 47, 55 Conversions: Barker 48, 56
Sale ....................28pts
Tries: Wills 11, 67; Davies 38, Kelly 60 Conversions: Curtis 12, 39, 61, 68
ENGLAND U20 flyer Alex Wills got on the end of a crossfield chip to score his second try and secure Sale a crucial win in a feisty Cheshire derby.
Sale battled back in the final quarter against a spirited Caldy outfit to score twice in a seven-minute purple patch and keep the pressure on Pool A leaders Newcastle.
While it’s a perfect start to the second group of ...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login