Cassius Cleaves delivers last-gasp knockout for Harlequins

By Brendan Gallagher

Cassius Cleaves, a name destined to top the bill, scorched in for a late try to keep Quins well in the mix for a play-off spot after an entertaining dust-up between two under-strength teams.

With a slew of injuries and multiple Test call-ups, some of them very late indeed, Saints fielded what in cricket terms would be called a Club & Ground Xl but for much of the game looked like clinching their first league win on the road in a year.

It wasn’t to be and this eighth straight-away defeat in the Premiership, over two seasons, leaves Phil Dowson’s team a mountain to cl...