Roebuck: Sale will make the play-offs

By ROSS HEPPENSTALL

TOM Roebuck scored twice for Sale in their thrilling win over Northampton and then declared: “We’re gunning for the play-offs.”

Alex Sanderson’s men beat the defending champions 27-24 at home on Friday night for their second successive bonus-point win since the Premiership resumed.

Roebuck said: “The play-offs are the goal and we always speak about being a team who want to make the top four come the end of the season.

“This season is no different and we’re obviously in and around the mix.

“We know there ar...