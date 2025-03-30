Sweeney’s survival is good news -Diamond

By PAUL REES

STEVE Diamond believes calls to oust the RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney, who last week survived a no confidence vote at a special meeting of clubs, were misguided.

Sweeney faced a groundswell of discontent that grew into Thursday’s special general meeting at the Allianz Stadium after it was revealed his £1.1m pay packet last year included a £358,000 long-term incentive plan bonus.

The RFU came under fire because it was a year when its losses were more than £37m and 42 staff were made redundant but six executives shared a bonus pot of £1.3m, ...