Rugby’s social media moments of the week: Henry Pollock justifies the hype 

By Charlie Elliott

We have seen the best of rugby over the past few days, from a points-fest of a weekend in the Premiership to England dominating Wales at the Millennium Stadium in the Women’s Six Nations.

Off the pitch, things have been as varied as players’ diving in a swimming pool to TikTok dances.

As always, social media has something to say about every facet of the game, offering a unique insight on issues and picking up on things that may not be apparent to the naked eye.

Here are the biggest talking points from rugby social media that you need to be aware of.

Henry Pollock Masterclass

An absolute phenomenon.

Northampton Saints back rower Henry Pollock never ceases to amaze, and he could well be the best young talent in rugby right now at only 20 years old.

Maybe Louis Bielle-Biarrey and a few others would have something to say about him being the best, but Pollock is definitely up there.

Saints may have fallen to a 27-24 defeat away against Sale Sharks, but they wouldn’t have even been close to their hosts if it wasn’t for a couple of moments of magic from the youngster.

His first involvement was a bounding run and a splendid offload which was the assist for Emmanuel Iyogun’s try out wide.

3A8DERP 28th March 2025; Salford Community Stadium, Salford, Lancashire, England; Gallagher Premiership Rugby, Sale Sharks versus Northampton Saints; Tom Curry of Sale Sharks misses the tackle on Henry Pollock of Northampton Saints

But his real defining moment was the try he scored early in the second half.

Pollock received it basically on the halfway line, rode two tackles, kicked it over the last defender and dotted down all in the space of a few seconds.

Audacious from anyone, let alone a back row.

Also outstanding at the breakdown and defensively, Saints have a star for the next 15 years if they manage to keep hold of him.

Tomos Williams ‘No Look’ Assist

The Premiership turned into the NBA for a split second with Tomos Williams’ no-look assist for Seb Atkinson, which was thrown like a three-point attempt in basketball.

Nothing could sum up Gloucester this season better than that passage of play, with some of the rugby that they have played being unplayable, no more so than against Bristol Bears.

People have claimed that defence was an issue this weekend in the Prem, but how can you defend moments like that?

Possibly a late shout for the Lions, after a poor Six Nations with Wales, club form could see him make the plane to Australia.

Leinster jumping in the Pool

A heavily rotated Leinster side won away in Durban against the Sharks in the URC, and celebrated fittingly.

Max Deegan and Henry McErlean made the most of a pitchside pool at Kings Park by taking a dive after the full-time whistle.

Some fans have called the act ‘risky’ and that the pair were lucky to escape injury given the shallow water that they went headfirst into.

But many have praised the act and see it as a good show of camaraderie.

The win keeps them top of the table and should they win the title, celebrations are sure to be huge in Dublin.

Jasmine Joyce-Butchers’ TikTok dance

Wales lost 67-12 to England in the Women’s Six Nations over the weekend at the Millennium Stadium, but the main talking point on social media has been from the post-match reaction of one of their players.

Jasmine Joyce-Butchers has been criticised for joining Red Roses player Sarah Bern in doing a viral TikTok dance as part of the post-match interview.

It has sparked uproar online as people see it as Joyce-Butchers not taking the game seriously.

Rugby is often seen as a sport where players are enemies on the pitch but friends off it as soon as the final whistle blows, but now that someone embodies that spirit, suddenly it is the wrong thing to do.

Many have been in support of the winger and deemed it as a non-issue.

As the saying goes, ‘any publicity is good publicity’.

Saracens Prioritising League

Saracens Director of Rugby Mark McCall spoke openly after his side beat Leicester Tigers 29-22, about prioritising the league instead of the upcoming Champions Cup.

Right now, Sarries are fifth and only two points behind Gloucester and Leicester in fourth and third, so they have a real chance of qualifying for the Prem’s play-offs.

McCall’s honest appraisal of not being able to compete on multiple fronts raises questions about the schedule and what can be done to ensure that teams can put their best foot forward in every match.

Given that there are only ten teams in the Prem, scheduling games far apart enough shouldn’t pose an issue.

We have already seen criticisms of the schedule when teams are without England players for Prem games.

Clearly something needs to be improved with regard to the fixture list.

