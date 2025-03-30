Coaches call to keep ‘gladiatorial’ contest

By MARK STEVENS

RUGBY has always been a game built on power, intensity and relentless confrontation.

However, retaining its competitive and physical edge, whilst still prioritising player safety, remains a pivotal talking point for coaches across the Premiership and Championship.

In recent years, the sport has undergone numerous law changes aimed at reducing head injuries and making the game safer for players at all levels.

While these changes are certainly welcome, there is a growing concern among leading coaches that rugby risks losing its core identity if physicality is dialled ...