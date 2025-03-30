Williams: We have to work harder on our defence

By PAUL REES

On point: James Williams scoring against Exeter

BRISTOL have a licence to thrill but James Williams acknowledges that if they are to win the Premiership for the first time, they will need to front up defensively.

The Bears went into yesterday’s clash against Gloucester second in the table after picking up 11 try bonus points in their 12 matches.

But they had conceded 10 try bonus points. While they average more than five tries a match in the league, they concede four and in their last two home matches to the bottom two, Newcastle and Exeter, they leaked 11 tri...