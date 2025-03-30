Schmidt is getting better, admits Farrell

By ADAM HATHAWAY

LIONS head coach Andy Farrell fears Australia boss Joe Schmidt has stepped up a level and is a notch above the coach he was when he left the Ireland job.

Farrell was assistant to Schmidt, who won three Six Nations titles including a Grand Slam with the Irish, until the New Zealander left in 2019.

Since then Schmidt has worked for World Rugby, the Blues and the All Blacks before taking over the in-crisis Wallabies in January 2024.

Master Schmidt and his one-time apprentice Farrell will go head-to-head in the three Test series and the Englishman fears his former boss...