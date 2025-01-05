Ben Youngs steps up to make sure for Leicester Tigers

By Rob Wildman

Leicester .......................... 28pts

Tries: Cracknell 14, Henderson 33, Hassell-Collins 68, Youngs 77

Exeter ................................. 15pts

Conversions: Pollard 14, 33, 68, 77

Tries: Wyatt 43, 59

Conversion: Hodge 59

Penalty: Slade 3

Leicester needed a burst of magic from old favourite Ben Youngs to finish off stubborn Exeter who led going into the final quarter.

A typical darting break by the former England scrum-half, who had replaced Jack van Poortvliet for the final 13 minutes, brought him Leicester’s fourth try and stopped any hopes of an upset.

