Newcastle Falcons vs Harlequins – Match Preview

By Peter Ryan – @PeterRyanSports

Christmas is in the books, but we still have a tremendous weekend of rugby action from the Gallagher Premiership to look forward to.

Harlequins will travel up north to face the Newcastle Falcons under Friday night lights as they look to return to winning ways after a draw with Leicester Tigers at Twickenham.

Newcastle will be determined to bounce back after a disappointing defeat to the Northampton Saints last time out. It looks like an intriguing match-up in the weekend’s opening game, with many fascinating betting options.

Newcastle Falcons

Newcastle are always at a disadvantage compared to its competitors, as it works with a constrained budget relative to other teams.

This means you cannot expect the Falcons to challenge for titles due to their lack of resources.

However, Steve Diamond’s side isn’t at the bottom of the table; they are ninth in the Premiership and have achieved significant wins against Exeter Chiefs and Saracens.

Alongside this, the team has put in strong displays against the likes of Bath this season but has ultimately struggled to put together consistent results.

Last weekend was particularly disappointing, as Northampton inflicted a 61-0 thrashing on Newcastle.

Looking at the statistics, the outlook isn’t great, as they have only registered 100 points and crossed the try line 12 times.

A shining light in their game has been their kicking, with an 80% success rate in kicking. There are some promising talents in the Newcastle side.

The first name that comes to mind is Adam Radwan, who is electric on the wing and knows how to get over the white line.

Callum Chick is a dynamic ball carrier who provides strong forward momentum for his side and contributes significantly in defence.

Brett Connon is a productive operator in the backline, and the fly-half knows how to get their attack functioning correctly.

These players will be crucial to Newcastle’s performance in the upcoming match. Newcastle will go into the game as underdogs but will feel quietly confident that they could cause a massive upset in front of their home crowd.

Harlequins

No matter their position in the league, how they’re playing, or their opponents, Harlequins are always dangerous with their expansive style of rugby, which is very easy on the eye.

The Twickenham-based club come into the contest against Newcastle seventh in the table and will look to build momentum under the lights.

After a blockbuster game at the home of English rugby, as stated earlier, Harlequins will aim to secure a victory following their draw against Leicester.

They are a joy to watch on the field, as they can score points from anywhere and aren’t afraid to move the ball around.

This season, they have scored 203 points—just over double what their opponents have produced. Additionally, they have scored 27 tries and made 3,741 metres from 1,158 carries.

Harlequins will fancy their chances of reaching the playoffs come springtime with a squad enriched with quality talent.

Marcus Smith is integral to the team’s fabric; his creative playmaking and exceptional vision make him a nightmare to play against.

Alex Dombrandt is a powerful runner whose leadership and skill are crucial for the team moving forward. Jarrod Evans is a fantastic talent, the Welshman, makes a sizeable impact when coming off the bench and makes his presence known when entering the fray.

Harlequins will feel confident heading into the match-up but will not take Newcastle for granted.

The Bets

Looking at the contest, there are some exciting betting options. The best bet is that Harlequins will win by more than 12 points, and given their quality, it should be a comfortable night for the visitors.

There is value in them winning by an even larger margin, as you would get a decent return if they win by more than 15 points.

For those who prefer a long shot, Newcastle staying within five points or winning will offer a prosperous return.

The Falcons have shown tremendous fight and resilience throughout their campaign and will look to cause a big upset this weekend.

There is always an opportunity for a significant upset win. Can the home side do it, or will the visitors reign supreme?

Best Bet: Harlequins to win by more than 12 points – 10/11

Value Bet: Harlequins to win by more than 15 points – 5/4

Longshot Bet: Newcastle to stay within five points or win – 2/1

READ MORE: Gloucester vs Sale Sharks – Match Preview