Gloucester vs Sale Sharks – Match Preview

By Peter Ryan – @PeterRyanSports

Gloucester will look to get back to winning ways after a disappointing defeat at Sandy Park last week.

They will welcome Sale Sharks to Kingsholm in a highly anticipated game in which both teams will feel they can secure a result.

The two sides have shown an ability to score points, which means we could be in for an exhilarating game in Gloucestershire.

It will be fascinating to see how the contest plays out, leaving the door open for some exciting betting options.

Gloucester

One word comes to mind when thinking about how Gloucester go about their business: electrifying. The Cherry and Whites know how to put on a show with their attack.

They have scored 244 points and 34 tries, which demonstrates their ability to capitalise on their extraordinary attacking prowess.

However, they have often failed to convert these into results, as they currently sit sixth in the league. As stated earlier, they are coming off a disappointing loss at Sandy Park to the Exeter Chiefs in a game where they could have been victorious.

Their attack is among the best in the league when operating at full capacity, though the side has struggled with consistency, despite having the squad and ability to sit higher in the table.

They boast numerous exciting talents across their squad, with Tomos Williams being a standout name. The Welsh scrum-half has been mesmerising since arriving from Cardiff at the start of the season.

He and his halfback partner Gareth Anscombe will be crucial to the team’s success moving forward. The Welsh international brings experience and technical expertise wherever he plays.

Jack Clement has established a phenomenal physical presence in the forward pack with his dominant ball-carrying ability and is sensational around the breakdown.

Gloucester have the squad and capabilities to achieve great success this season; it is all about finding consistency.

Sale Sharks

Sale have turned their season around and now sit third in the standings, looking like a formidable threat as the campaign progresses.

They are coming off a phenomenal win at Ashton Gate, where they dispatched the Bristol Bears 38-0.

Throughout the season, the Manchester-based side have accumulated 247 points, with 31 of those scores being tries.

The side is built on physical and defensive resilience, with its forward pack providing a solid platform for initiating attacks.

Like Gloucester, Sale boast some phenomenal players within their squad. A prominent figure is Ben Curry, a defensive powerhouse who is just as vital off the pitch as he is on it.

Rob du Preez is a versatile back who can slot into the out-half position or the centres and excels in the playmaker role for the team.

On the wing, Tom Roebuck has established himself as one of the better players in his position throughout the English game.

His finishing ability, attacking threat, and aerial prowess make him a special player to watch.

The Sharks have been brilliant in front of their home crowd but have struggled to secure results away from home. They will be looking to build on the Bristol result and achieve another big win on the road.

The Bets

This game offers intriguing betting options as Gloucester’s attacking prowess goes up against Sale’s robust defence.

The best bet is for Gloucester to win, as you would expect a strong bounce-back performance after last week’s disappointing result, and they are a strong choice as the home side.

This potential for a strong performance should leave you feeling optimistic.

You can find value in Gloucester winning by more than a point, as they know how to score and will look to make a statement.

For those who like a longshot, Gloucester securing a winning margin of between one and seven would provide a sizeable return if successful.

It is a contest between two evenly matched teams, which suggests a tight scoreline no matter which way it goes.

Best Bet: Gloucester to win – 10/11

Value Bet: Gloucester to win by more than a point – Evens

Longshot Bet: Gloucester to have a winning margin between one and seven – 3/1