Rampant Sale Sharks leave Bristol Bears with nothing

By Roger Panting

Bristol ................................... 0pts

Sale .................................... 38pts

Tries: Quirke 2, Roebuck 24, T Curry 49, O’Flaherty 66

Conversions: R du Preez 2, 24, 49

Penalties: R du Preez 7, 41, 60

Drop goal: Ford 38

What a difference e a week makes. Last weekend, Bristol’s all-singing and dancing 54-24 performance at Leicester was hailed as one of the best in Premiership history.

That victory brought them a record 10th consecutive away win in the Premiership and all the talk leading up to this match intimated Bears would break another record by...