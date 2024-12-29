Harlequins are denied as Leicester Tigers snatch draw

By Brendan Gallagher

Harlequins ....................... 34pts

Tries: Walker 4, Murley 28, 70; Northmore 38

Conversions: Smith 5, 29, 39, 71

Penalties: Smith 50, 62

Leicester .......................... 34pts

Tries: Hassell-Collins 12, Kata 21, Steward 54, Cole 79

Conversions: Pollard 13, 22, 55, 79

Penalties: Pollard 3, 30

On a weekend of bizarrely one-sided games, a full-throated and entertaining draw in front of nearly 80,000 fans at Twickenham redressed the balance a little but this 16th edition of the Big Match wasn’t without controversy.

Cadan Murley’s converted try in the 70th...