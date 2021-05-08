Anything you liked? Boyd: Nothing!

LOUIS Rees-Zammit said he was “absolutely buzzing” after a brilliant week of Lions selection and two crucial tries for Gloucester.

“It’s been an outstanding week,” the Wales wing said. “I was over the moon on Thursday and it did not quite sink in because we were training a few minutes later.”

Rees-Zammit celebrated later at a family meal to celebrate also his parents’ 26th wedding anniversary.

His immediate aim is to help Gloucester into a top eight position.

“I’m trying to put my best foot forward for the team. It was wet and greasy out there. But I just concentrated on doing my bit for the...