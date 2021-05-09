Preview: Game on for top six with Jacob Umaga back from his blip

WASPS head to The Stoop today looking for redemption and the sort of consistency that has eluded them in what has been a rollercoaster season.

Having climbed from tenth to reach last season’s final, Wasps have slipped back to ninth in the table and head coach Lee Blackett identifies the 47-19 home defeat by Quins at the end of January as one of the low points.

The squad has gone through a range of emotions as a result, none more so than Jacob Umaga.

Touted as a live contender for England fly-half, Umaga suffered a dip in form and a crisis in confidence and was removed from the firing line...