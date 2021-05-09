HARLEQUINS are locked in a tug-of-war with the Stormers for their head coach John Dobson.

Dobson, whose contract with the Stormers was due to finish at the end of next season, recently signed an extension along with the rest of his coaching staff.

He is on the shortlist to replace Paul Gustard along with Glasgow’s Danny Wilson and ex-Bath coach Tabai Matson.

Dobson is torn between staying in Cape Town with the club that he joined over ten years ago or moving to London.

Blindside has been told by South African sources that there is a power struggle going on at the Stormers, and the outcome...