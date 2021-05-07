Bristol Bears sign Jake Kerr as emergency cover at hooker

One-cap Scotland international Jake Kerr has agreed a short-term deal with Bristol Bears with “immediate effect”.

The Test hooker initially linked up with the squad on a trial basis, having been released by Steve Borthwick’s Leicester Tigers mid-season.

Kerr has now committed until the end of the 2020-21 season and will have the chance to make his Bears debut this weekend against Bath off the bench.

The signing of the 25-year-old comes with director of rugby Pat Lam seeking more depth at the position as Harry Thacker’s return takes a little longer than Bristol had expected.

Director of Rugby Pat Lam said: “Jake has impressed us since he arrived at the Bears High Performance Centre on a trial basis in April.

“With Harry Thacker getting closer, but not ready for first team rugby just yet, we needed to bolster our depth in the hooker position ahead of the crucial run-in.

“Jake has settled in well, made a positive impact and he will be available for selection with immediate effect.”

Former Connacht and Saracens hooker Tadhg McElroy had also been on trial at the Bear’s new training base.