Montpellier turn power on to finish in top spot

By LUKE JARMYN

Newcastle ........................... 7pts

Tries: Hearle 32 Conversions: Wilkinson 33

Montpellier...................... 26pts

Tries: Bernadet 1, Serfontein 46, Akrab 59, Martins 64

Conversions: Darmon 2, Barreau 47, 65

MONTPELLIER produced a second-half masterclass of brute power to score three-tries and bulldoze over Newcastle to a full-house of Challenge Cup pool wins.

The bonus-point victory secured the French side top spot in Pool 2 and a home round of 16 tie as they aim to win the competition for the third time.

Newcastle’s inability to keep up wit...