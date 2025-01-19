Montpellier turn power on to finish in top spot

By LUKE JARMYN
Newcastle ........................... 7pts
Tries: Hearle 32 Conversions: Wilkinson 33
Montpellier...................... 26pts
Tries: Bernadet 1, Serfontein 46, Akrab 59, Martins 64
Conversions: Darmon 2, Barreau 47, 65
MONTPELLIER produced a second-half masterclass of brute power to score three-tries and bulldoze over Newcastle to a full-house of Challenge Cup pool wins.
The bonus-point victory secured the French side top spot in Pool 2 and a home round of 16 tie as they aim to win the competition for the third time.
Newcastle’s inability to keep up wit...
