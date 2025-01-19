First-half blitz sets Scarlets on their way to knockouts

By ROGER PANTING

Scarlets ...........38pts

Tries: Macleod 7, 22; Murray 26, Davies 32, Rogers 37, Van der Merwe 51

Conversions: Lloyd 7, 22, 32, 51

Vannes .............28pts

Tries: Camou 49, Uhila 64, Surano 76, Boulier 80

Conversions: Cotarmanac’h 49, Lafarge 64, 76, 80

AN impressive first half performance from Scarlets ensured their qualification for the knockout stages with home advantage in the next round a probability. A five-try blitz blew Vannes out of the water as the French looked every inch the bottom club in the Top 14 but from nowhere they produced a blitz o...