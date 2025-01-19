Aki potency provides the edge for Connacht

By ROGER PANTING
Cardiff ............... 19pts
Tries: Lloyd 16, Young 42, 58
Conversions: Thomas 16, 42
Connacht ..........28pts
Tries: J Murphy 13, Joyce 37, Ralston 54, Devine 65
Conversions: Ioane 13, 37, 54, Hanrahan 65
AN impressive performance from Bundee Aki inspired Connacht to complete a perfect campaign as their fourth bonus-point victory ensured top seeding in the knock-out stages.
A spirited Cardiff, shorn of 15 injured players, made Connacht fight all the way but the visitors were good value for the win with Aki’s potency the big difference between the sid...
