Aki potency provides the edge for Connacht

By ROGER PANTING

Cardiff ............... 19pts

Tries: Lloyd 16, Young 42, 58

Conversions: Thomas 16, 42

Connacht ..........28pts

Tries: J Murphy 13, Joyce 37, Ralston 54, Devine 65

Conversions: Ioane 13, 37, 54, Hanrahan 65

AN impressive performance from Bundee Aki inspired Connacht to complete a perfect campaign as their fourth bonus-point victory ensured top seeding in the knock-out stages.

A spirited Cardiff, shorn of 15 injured players, made Connacht fight all the way but the visitors were good value for the win with Aki’s potency the big difference between the sid...