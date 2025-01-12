Gloucester take the easy route to cruise past Scarlets

■ By ROGER PANTING

Gloucester ....... 31pts

Tries: Englefield 4, Clement 17, Barton 31, Blake 50, Wade 73

Conversions: Carreras 4, 17, Barton 73

Scarlets .............. 7pts

Try: James 64

Conversion: Lloyd 64

GLOUCESTER, last season’s runners-up in the competition, took a huge step towards qualification for the knock-out stages with a comfortable five-try victory at Kingsholm.

In a match that didn’t live up to expectation, the home side were able to keep their star turn, Tomos Williams, on the bench and barely needed to get out of third gear to beat tooth...