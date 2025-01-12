Cardiff still in running after taking bonus point

■ By SIMON THOMAS

Perpignan .........23pts

Tries: Allan 40, Veredamu 50, Velarte 61

Conversion: Allan 40

Penalties: Allan 4, 48

Cardiff ............... 20pts

Tries: Lee-Lo 43, Mulder 69

Conversions: De Beer 44, 70

Penalties: De Beer 35, 53

CARDIFF claimed a second losing bonus point from their travels to France in the Challenge Cup this season to leave them with all to play for in their final group game.

Having picked up a point from scoring four tries in a 37-26 defeat to Lyon in December, they secured another through being narrowly beaten in a topsy turvy encounter...