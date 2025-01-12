Cardiff still in running after taking bonus point

■ By SIMON THOMAS
Perpignan .........23pts
Tries: Allan 40, Veredamu 50, Velarte 61
Conversion: Allan 40
Penalties: Allan 4, 48
Cardiff ............... 20pts
Tries: Lee-Lo 43, Mulder 69
Conversions: De Beer 44, 70
Penalties: De Beer 35, 53
CARDIFF claimed a second losing bonus point from their travels to France in the Challenge Cup this season to leave them with all to play for in their final group game.
Having picked up a point from scoring four tries in a 37-26 defeat to Lyon in December, they secured another through being narrowly beaten in a topsy turvy encounter...
